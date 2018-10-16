Baby bath support seat recalled due to drowning hazard

(KFVS) - The Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats are recalled due to a drowning hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bath support seat does not meet the federal safety standard including the requirements for stability. The bath seat can tip over or an infant can slip underneath the front support, posing a drowning hazard.
This affects about 80 units in the U.S. and about 5,109 units sold in Canada.
The baby bath support is a rigid plastic seat attached to a foam mat for use in the bathtub. The foam mat is either blue, with the model code B9150BL, or gray with the model code B9150GY, and features multiple suction cups on the underside.
The affected seats have the date codes 1251-0916-enj-nacn or 1434-0617-enj-nacn printed on the underside of the mat.
You should immediately stop using the recalled bath support seats and contact the Abond Group for a full refund.
They were sold at Bealls Outlets nationwide and La Bebe Boutique in Midland, Texas, from October 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.
You can contact the Abond Group at 800-886-7947 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.