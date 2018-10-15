Wall That Heals escort to Paducah, KY on Oct. 23

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica Wall That Heals will arrive in Paducah, Kentucky on October 23 with an escort of motorcyclist and vehicles.
The Wall will be escorted from Princeton on Highway 62.
It’s expected to arrive at Carson Park around 2 p.m.
“We will have motorcyclists as well as vintage cars of the Vietnam era,” Event organizer, Mary Beth Orr said . “There will be a brief welcome upon arrival."
The Wall be open 24 hours a day.
