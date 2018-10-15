VIDEO: Huge python falls from ceiling during meeting

This was a full-scale surprise

Huge python falls from ceiling during meeting
October 15, 2018 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:54 PM

(CNN) – A meeting at an office in China wrapped up early after a python fell from the ceiling.

It happened at a bank in Nanning City in south China.

As you might guess, the meeting adjourned immediately as workers scattered.

The huge snake slithered around the office and then curled up under a couch.

Eventually, authorities arrived and collected it, using long tongs, a sack and a whole lot of bravery to deal with the feisty reptile.

No word yet on how the snake got there.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.