Sikeston, MO man sentenced to 94 months for robbery of Burger King

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man has been sentenced after robbing a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston in January 2018.
Byron Jones, 20, was sentenced to 94 months in prison on October 15. He was charged with felony robbery and gun charges.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2018. Jones admitted that on January 17 he entered the Burger King wearing a blue bandana over his face and pointing a handgun at store employees. He left with more than $2,100.
After viewing security video, the car, money and stolen gun was found.
Jones came to the police station to check about his car. Officers interviewed Jones, who then admitted that he was the person who robbed the Burger King.
The case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
