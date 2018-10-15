San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A measure on San Francisco's Nov. 6 ballot would raise taxes on the city's wealthiest companies to help thousands of homeless and mentally ill residents.
Proposition C is the latest battle between big business and social services advocates who demand that corporate America pay to solve inequities exacerbated by its success.
In San Francisco, it's also become an intriguing fight between recently elected Mayor London Breed, who is opposed, and philanthropist Marc Benioff, who supports the measure. His company is the city's largest private employer.
The measure is expected to raise up to $300 million a year, nearly doubling what the incredibly rich city already spends on battling a decades-old problem.
In June, Seattle leaders repealed a per-employee tax that would have raised $50 million a year after Amazon pushed back.