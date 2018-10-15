Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for completed Jackson Park Restroom Building Project

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 23 for the newly completed City Park Restroom Building Project.
The public is invited to the ceremony at 2 p.m. at the site of the new restroom facility on Parkview St.
The project included a new, fully-equipped restroom building with heaters, sanitary sewer lift station, force main, pedestrian sidewalks, a parking lot and other related improvements.
The new restroom was previously chosen as a top priority by the Park Board after the Girls' Softball League requested an additional restroom facility in the area near the softball fields. According to the City, the existing restrooms at the swimming pool and the use of portable restrooms were not adequate to support the visitors and teams during softball games, especially during tournaments.
The City and school district reached an agreement to fund and build it.
The district would upgrade the fencing, add new bleachers and build a new press box. The City would build the new restroom facility that would not only serve the softball field but also the recreation features and annual events along Parkview St.
The new restroom building was officially opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 17.
