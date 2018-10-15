Rauner announces Recreational Trails Program grant for Touch of Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced $1.5 million in grants awarded for recreational trail development in 11 state communities.
“These projects will help provide safe places for children and families, hikers, bike riders and horseback riders to enjoy the outdoors,” Rauner said.
Jackson and Williamson Counties have been awarded $200,000 to build a five mile multi-use mountain bike trail to eventually be part of a 30-mile park.
The trails will be natural surface and can be used by bikers, hikers and trail runners.
The program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
