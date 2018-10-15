Rain Moves Back In

Clouds and misty conditions have taken over this Sunday. Heavier showers will re-enter the Heartland late tonight and will stay through tomorrow Morning. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorms, but they will not be severe. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
Showers are likely to continue in our southern counties tomorrow with cloudy skies. Clouds should start to clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning and continue to drop through the day. Below average temperatures will be sticking around with highs in the 50s. Cooler low temperatures in the low to mid 30s may cause frost on Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday mornings.
