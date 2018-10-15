Overturned tanker blocks US 51 in Carlisle County, KY

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A tanker truck hauling gasoline has overturned on US 51 in Carlisle County, Kentucky on Oct. 14.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a tanker overturned and began leaking fuel. The crash is blocking all lanes of traffic. The truck was loaded with 8,000 gallons of fuel.
The crash happened on the 3500 block of US 51.
A response team is on site and believes the leak has been stopped. The fuel will have to be offloaded, before the truck can be removed.
Drivers are advised to use caution in this area. Clean up could take several hours.
