New MO license plates available Oct. 15

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The new Missouri license plates will be available ahead of schedule on October 15.
The new plate design was selected on Jan. 24, 2017. It commemorates Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood on August 10, 2021. The license plate’s color palette honors the Missouri state flag by using red, white and blue. Waves in the bands of color represent a river.
House Bill 2380 established a committee in 2016 to develop and approve the new design. The committee held public meetings in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Poplar Bluff to gather input.
You can read more about the new license plate design here.
The design is expected to be in use for five to 10 years.
