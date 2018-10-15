Monday’s Chilly Forecast

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Well the much-advertised cooler weather has finally made its way into the area. Temperatures this afternoon are falling into the 40s and will continue to drop as Canadian air moves in. A frost advisory has been issued for our northern counties, so you may want to bring in your tender vegetation. Temperatures this evening will continue to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the middle 50s.