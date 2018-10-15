KY man sentenced to 210 months for delivering child porn to undercover Sikeston officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - An Owensboro, Kentucky man was sentenced to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.
According to the Dept. of Justice, Frankie J. Pearl, 47, was sentenced in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 15.
Court documents show Peal used social media to send an undercover detective a number of child pornography files.
Pearl met the undercover officer at a parking lot in Sikeston, Mo. in April 2018. Pearl was in possession of a micro SD card containing a large number of child pornography files. He pleaded guilty in July to intent to deliver.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Saint Louis County Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
