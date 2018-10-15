The HUB Recreation Center Receives grant from USA Swimming Foundation

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The HUB recreation center has received a $4,000 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation on Monday, Oct. 15.
The awarded money will go towards the Foundation’s continued efforts to provide free and reduced cost swim lessons to under-served communities around the country.
This was the HUB’s first year applying and receiving the grant.
“This funding will allow us to teach more children in our community such an important, life-saving skill at no cost to them,” explained General Manager Chris Georgantas.
The HUB has partnered with Boyton Street Community and Autism Society Illinois to provide swim lessons for up to 100 Marion children during the month of November. The Hub recreation Center offers private, semi-private and group swim lessons to people of all ages, as well as children with cognitive and physical disabilities.
“More than 650 individuals learn to swim in our state-of-the-art facility annually,” said Georgantas. “We are also now the proud home of a USA Swim Team, The HUB Marion Manta Rays. Our growing aquatics programs continue to be successful under the direction of Aquatics Coordinator Jared King.”
The USA Swimming Foundation vetted over 200 applications and chose 151 programs to receiving funding.
“We are thrilled to be awarding this funding and so proud that it will be used to create a valuable swimming experience for thousands of children who may not have had the opportunity to learn how to swim,” USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hesse said. “These exciting and lifesaving opportunities would not be possible without the support of our USA Swimming Foundation partners and donors, who continue to help us make a difference across this country.”
More than 850 Make a Splash Local Partners in all 50 states promote water safety education in their communities and provide scholarships and transportation for children to participate in their swim lesson programs.
