Henleys to be Grand Marshals at Murray St. Homecoming 2018

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Dr. Melvin and Rita Henley have been announced as the the Grand Marshals for Homecoming 2018 titled Field of Dreams.
The couple will be honored at the Homecoming Parade on Oct. 27, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
“With big dreams and passion, Melvin Henley has never let anything get in his way,” said Carrie McGinnis, director of alumni relations. “He is man of integrity and ambition, always seeking to put the needs of others above himself. We are beyond pleased that he and his wife Rita will be honored as this year’s grand marshals.”
Dr. Melvin Henleys has held major leadership positions within the community of Murray.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.