First Alert: Temps in the 40s most of the afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s going to be a much cooler day in the Heartland.
Temperatures this morning will be the highs for the day. Much colder air will start to push in through the morning and winds will pick up.
Most areas will be in the 40s through the afternoon.
Scattered showers are also on the radar and will remain throughout the morning. Rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast. All of us will be dry by this evening.
It’s still not clear how much clearing we get tonight, which will play a big role in our lows. Northern counties could see partial clearing, so temps in the 30s are possible.
The middle of the week will be the nicest with sunnier skies and mild temps. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
