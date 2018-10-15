Deadly shooting investigated at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (KFVS) - A soldier is dead and police took the spouse in custody after a shooting at Fort Campbell on Sunday night, October 14.
According to Fort Campbell public affairs, all the gates were closed just before 10 p.m. for about 55 minutes while military police investigated the shooting in on-post housing.
They confirmed a solider died and the spouse was taken into custody. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.
Fort Campbell’s standard protocols require gate closures, and gates to remain closed until deemed appropriate.
The incident is under investigation by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.
