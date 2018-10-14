Sheriff’s Office: Suspected marijuana hidden in man’s shoe

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Chief Deputy Sheriff Davant Ramage says on October 13, around 12:14 a.m., deputies responded to Sedalia Street in Sedalia after a man was reportedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
Deputies found Brock William Ray, 39, at the address.
An investigation showed a glass pipe with suspected meth inside that Ray had and tried to destroy and hide in the back yard of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ray was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail. While inside the jail, Deputies found suspected marijuana inside his shoe.
Ray was charged with the following: Possession of a controlled substance 1st, methamphetamine; Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tampering with physical evidence; Promoting contraband 1st degree; Possession of marijuana.
