Rain Continues Today

Good Sunday Morning!
Rain entered the Heartland last night and is continuing to be widespread this morning. It will start to lighten up during the mid-morning hours. Today will be cloudy with heavier showers staying in western Kentucky and Mississippi. Other areas could see an isolated shower or drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Rain chances will increase late tonight into Monday morning. There is a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm during this time. Heavier rain will stay in our central and southern counties. Low temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by the morning. Below average temperatures will be sticking around through next week with a few nights coming up that we could see patchy frost.
-Lisa
