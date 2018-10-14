Man arrested for 7th DWI

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested Saturday night for the seventh time for driving while intoxicated, according to police.
Police say that Jon Day, 45, was traveling south on Old Jefferson Highway near Perkins Road in a white Chevrolet Corvette. He was observed to be swerving in and out of his lane, touching the center line multiple times. Police pulled him over at the intersection.
Police say as Day got out of his car, he lost his balance, and once he began speaking to police, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Day said he had a few drinks, and agreed to take a field sobriety test, which police say he performed poorly on.
Day refused chemical testing once he was taken into custody, and refused to submit a sample of his breath.
Day had been arrested for 6 DWIs and 3 refusals to submit a breath test prior.
His bond is set at $113,500. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
