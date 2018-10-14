The Latest: Pope lauds new saints Oscar Romero, Pope Paul VI

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 filer, the tapestries of Roman Catholic Archbishop Oscar Romero, left, and Pope Paul VI hang from a balcony of the facade of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Pope Francis will canonize two of the most important and contested figures of the 20th-century Catholic Church, declaring Pope Paul VI and the martyred Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero as models of saintliness for the faithful today. Sunday's ceremony is likely to be emotional for Francis, since he was greatly influenced by both men and privately told confidantes he wanted them made saints during his papacy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File ) (AP)