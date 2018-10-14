Iowa State throttles No. 6 West Virginia 30-14

West Virginia: The Mountaineers still control their destiny in the Big 12, with games against Texas and Oklahoma left on the schedule. But their playoff hopes are currently out of their hands. Still, it's early, and if West Virginia can regain the offensive form they showed through the early part of the season it'll be tough to beat. But this was a bad, bad loss. The Mountaineers' only solace was that three other top-10 teams lost on a wild Saturday.