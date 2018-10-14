1 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY

One person was injured after a crash in McCracken County, KY. (Source: McCracken County SO)
By James Long | October 14, 2018 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 1:51 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a hit and run crash on Sunday, October 14, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Hwy. 60 W in the 11000 block.

A Harley Davidson was rear ended by a vehicle. The 41-year-old driver from West Paducah, Kentucky was taken to Lourdes Hospital by EMS.

A witness along with the motorcyclist told officers that a black Chevrolet Impala was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

