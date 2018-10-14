1 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a hit and run crash on Sunday, October 14, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened on Hwy. 60 W in the 11000 block.
A Harley Davidson was rear ended by a vehicle. The 41-year-old driver from West Paducah, Kentucky was taken to Lourdes Hospital by EMS.
A witness along with the motorcyclist told officers that a black Chevrolet Impala was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
