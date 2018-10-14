Heartland photographer gives spooky makeovers to children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Jackson, Mo photographer decided to go beyond her realm of just taking pictures. She got into the Halloween spirit and crafted some monsters.
Ashley Irey of Lauren Ashley Photography decided to craft some young models into a spooky monster that you might find in a scary movie.
"I love being creative," Irey said. "Everything, start to finish, from the makeup to the styling, to the pictures and the editing. It allows me to kind of step even more out of the typical photography box."
She first picked a theme. Last year she chose to pay homage to movies like The Exorcist and Carrie.
"I work with kids mostly as a photographer. So I wanted to recreate those characters with the kids," Irey explained. "Instead of just going with a Frankenstein I had them do pictures on a skateboard. I tried to take the old school monster and make them a little more modern and fun. Not so scary."
She learned by researching different methods of makeup on YouTube.
With some practice and a little help from her own kids, she was able to take household items along with some liquid latex and makeup to make a fun loving child into a spooky little monster.
"By breaking it down and figuring out what all I need, then watch 30 seconds and do that step of them makeup, it's super simple," Irey stated. "It's not that I'm really crafty at it, it's just easy if you take your time with it."
Irey said she is carefully with what items comes in contact with the children's skin. She said it usually takes several hours of dedication to applying the makeup.
She said the parents sometimes get into the spirit their-self during the process and after they are finished.
"They're taking pictures and laughing right along with it," Irey said. "My little werewolf girl, her mom was posing like her daughter was getting her and turning her into a werewolf. They have a lot of fun with it too."
After they are finished, they are ready to go out in the field and bring out there inner monster for the camera.
It's this part where the makeup doesn't matter. Irey's Halloween clients are ages 3 through 13. Irey said the makeup does not make the picture. She said it's the children and how they accept the role of the mask they put on that brings it to the next level.
“These are kids and the talent to do the poses and the scary faces. Their talent blows me away,” Irey said. “I look at the pictures and I do love the art of it but honestly my favorite part of it is the talent. I cannot believe these kids have this much talent!”
