Carterville, IL girl collects lures to fight cancer

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - One middle school student in Carterville, Illinois is fishing for a cure, one lure at a time.
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, one local business hosted 10-year-old Katie Yocum’s Pink Fishing Lure Collection, comprised of more than 400 different lures.
Her collection brought in many donations, which are going towards helping cancer patients at the SIH Cancer Institute.
She tells us she was surprised by all the men who donated.
“Breast cancer awareness issues are more a woman’s thing and you see more women around here, but because of fishing lures you see a lot of men here, said Katie Yocum. “Men bass clubs, fishing clubs, hunting clubs and there have just been a lot of them donating and so it’s kind of cool to see that.”
Yocum was able to raise more than 900 dollars just today.
