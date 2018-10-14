Cape Central High School performs sensory-friendly play for children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Central High School presented a sensory-friendly showing of a play called Charlotte’s Web to many on Saturday, Oct. 13.
This gave a chance for children to take advantage of a play that was sensory friendly.
The play featured students from Central High School. The house lights stayed on, children had freedom to roam around and there were reduced special effects and sudden noises.
Theatre Director Bella Delacruz said it's difficult for children with sensory issues to watch a regular movie or play sometimes.
“They just feel uncomfortable going to places like movie theaters or plays or public places because sometimes there are outbursts or things are too loud any of those things," said Delacruz. “It’s just overall a very unwelcoming feeling.”
One mother, Carmen Shrimplin said she wanted to take advantage and bring her son that has some autism.
“The fact that it’s not very loud. I know with our son, he is very sensitive to noise and even the lighting," said Shrimplin. "So that plays a huge role for us with any kind of musicals. It’s huge.”
Non perishable food donations for Cape Central’s GROWL program were accepted for admission.
