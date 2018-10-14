2 arrested on drug charges in Stoddard Co., MO

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - Two people from Dexter, Missouri are facing drug charges according to the sheriff’s department.
David Helton, 50, of Dexter, was arrested on a warrant for possess control substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only. He was taken to the jail.
Tricia Newell, 40, of Dexter, was arrested on a warrant for possess control substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannbinod. Bond was set at $12,500 cash only. She was taken to jail.
