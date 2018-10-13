Stacey Abrams' trying to mobilize Georgia's sporadic voters

In this Monday Oct. 8, 2018, photo, Leila Hart, 21, explains early voting and absentee voting to a resident in Forest Park, Ga. Hart is a paid canvasser for Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams trying to reach voters who don't usually vote in midterm elections. Forest Park is a Democratic-leaning Atlanta suburb among the many pockets of Georgia where Abrams hopes to drive up turnout in her race against Republican Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/Bill Barrows) (AP)