SEMO completes the comeback with a 31-27 win over Austin Peay

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hosts Austin Peay in an OVC match up.
Redhawks quarterback Daniel Santacaterina passed for 244 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
SEMO running back Marquis Terry rushed for 40 yards with one touchdown.
Wide receiver Jerrick Orr caught for 163 yards on the day. Zack Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Austin Crump each had a receiving touchdown.
Governors quarterback Jerem Oatsvall passed for 229 yards with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kente Williams rushed for 104 yards with one touchdown.
Deangel Wilson caught for 127 yards with two receiving touchdowns.
Redhawks corner back Al Young picked off Oatsvall in the final seconds, as the Redhawks win it 31-27.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.