Sedailia, KY man arrested on drug charges

SEDALIA, KY (KFVS) - Deputies repsonded to a disturbance called in Sedalia, Kentucky on Oct. 13.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brock Ray at a home on Sedalia Street and begin an investigation. During the investigation, deputies found a glass pipe with suspected meth inside that Ray attempted to destroy and hide.
Ray was taken to the Graves County Jail. deputies continued their search and found suspected marijuana in a show.
Ray was charged with: Possession of a controlled substance 1st, Meth ,Possession of drug paraphernalia. Tampering with Physical Evidence and Promoting contraband 1st Possession of marijuana
