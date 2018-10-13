Rain, Cool, and Cloudy

Rain is moving in from the west and will continue into our eastern counties this evening. It will be widespread and at times heavy. There is a chance for thunderstorms through the early morning hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The second half of the weekend is looking to be cloudy, cool, and wet with rain in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side below average in the 50s the next few days. We will clear up next week, but could have some cooler night ahead.
