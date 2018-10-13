KSP investigating equipment theft in Livingston County, KY

Smithland, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking information about an overnight equipment theft in Livingston County, KY on Oct. 13.
According to KSP, troopers were called to a Smithland farm about the theft of a white bobcat “Track Loader” model T750.
While investigating the theft, troopers were alerted to the theft of a trailer from business. The trailer is 16-foot long with a wood bottom dovetail. A similar trailer with blown out tires was found abandoned by troopers near the sight of the thefts.
Troopers believe the thieve(s) used the trailer to steal the equipment, but it failed under the weight. Surveillance footage shows a full-size pickup truck hauling the equipment and traveling east on KY 70 (Tiline Road).
The truck could possibly be a dual wheel vehicle with running lights on the top of the cab and back fenders.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.