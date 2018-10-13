Cool weekend, rain moves in late Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says patchy fog is possible this morning across the Heartland although it will not be dense. Thicker clouds will stay in our western areas today with more sun in our eastern side.
We will stay dry until the early evening when rain will start to move in from the southwest and spreading across the Heartland overnight into tomorrow.
High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s.
The second half of the weekend is looking to be more cloudy and wet with rain in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side below average in the 50s the next few days. We will clear up next week, but could have some cooler night ahead.
