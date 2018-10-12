70-year-old man missing from Dexter, MO

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A man is missing out of Dexter, Missouri according to Detective Eddie Holloway with the Dexter Police Department.
Ronals Uthoff, 70, was last seen driving a red 1995 GMC Stepside 271 pickup truck with the Missouri license plate number 7TA377.
He was last seen at his home in Dexter, Mo at 1 a.m. on Oct. 12 according to police. Police said he has no known direction of travel.
According to Uthoff’s family he needs an oxygen machine and he did not take it with him they also said he has early stages of dementia.
Anyone with information about Uthoff’s location is asked to call Det. Holloway at 573-624-5512 ext 301 or ext 304 for Cpt. Hank Trout.
