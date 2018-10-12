Woman drives past road closed sign, cited for DUI in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A woman was injured and cited for a DUI after she drove past a road closed sign on the Old Ledbetter Bridge.
At 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, law enforcement was dispatched to a collision at the intersection of US60/Camelback.
53-year-old Sharla Jo Smith of Paducah drove her SUV past the road closed sign, through the orange barrels and through the guardrail at that dead end.
A witness reported the collision despite Smith begging her not to call police.
Smith was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with injuries.
Due to her injuries, Smith was not arrested but was cited with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance.
