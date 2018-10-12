What you need to know Oct. 12

What you need to know Oct. 12
Beautiful sunny fall day. (Source: William Foeste near Olive Branch, IL )
By Jasmine Adams | October 12, 2018 at 4:21 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:21 AM

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Oct. 12.

First Alert Weather

Today will be chilly and the sun won’t stick around for long.

Lisa Michaels says clouds will be increasing during the morning. Light rain will move in during the afternoon and evening.

The first half of the weekend is looking to be dry and cool but the second half will have rain moving in that will linger on through the first day of next week. One thing to monitor is the river levels along the Mississippi. It will reach its flood stage and peak into next week.

Next week is looking to be relatively dry and cool but we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday morning where we could have temps dip into the mid 30s which could cause some frost in our northern counties.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A Texas animal shelter is using cutting-edge technology to help people locate lost pets.

Some jewelry sold at big national retailers contains high levels of a toxic metal known to cause cancer.

Join us on the Breakfast Show!

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.