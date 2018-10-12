What you need to know Oct. 12

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Oct. 12.
Today will be chilly and the sun won’t stick around for long.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will be increasing during the morning. Light rain will move in during the afternoon and evening.
The first half of the weekend is looking to be dry and cool but the second half will have rain moving in that will linger on through the first day of next week. One thing to monitor is the river levels along the Mississippi. It will reach its flood stage and peak into next week.
Next week is looking to be relatively dry and cool but we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday morning where we could have temps dip into the mid 30s which could cause some frost in our northern counties.
- Tropical Storm Michael hits North Carolina with floods and outages as it moves up East Coast.
- Officials responded to a deadly crash on I-57 on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Ripley County Memorial Hospital will be closing on Monday, Oct. 15.
- A deadly shooting is under investigation and Illinois State Police have released information on the incident.
A Texas animal shelter is using cutting-edge technology to help people locate lost pets.
Some jewelry sold at big national retailers contains high levels of a toxic metal known to cause cancer.
