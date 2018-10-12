Water being shut off in Clarkton, MO for hydrant repair

CLARKTON, MO (KFVS) - The water in Clarkton, Missouri will be shut off on Saturday, Oct. 8.
According to the Clarkton City Clerk it will begin at 8 a.m. to repair a fire hydrant on Murray Street.
City officials said they do not have an estimated time for how long the water will be off as they work to keep the water system up to the Department of Natural Resource’s standards.
Residents are asked to be patient.
A boil water advisory will follow according to the city.
