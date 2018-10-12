US government trying to unload 5 Florida lighthouses

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to unload five lighthouses in the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard has declared the lighthouses to be "excess," so the government will try to turn their operation over to a non-profit group or government agency.
The Miami Herald reports that if that fails, the General Services Administration will try to sell them at auction.
The 150-year-old lighthouses are built offshore, making their maintenance costly and labor intensive.
They were built to help ships coming to the Keys avoid running into coral reefs below the surface.
