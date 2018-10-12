US 51/Cairo Bridge shut down for several hours for repairs

WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) - The US 51/Cairo Bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois will be shut down for several hours on Thursday, Oct. 11.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge is closed for joint repair.
Motorists complained about a noisy expansion joint in the bridge deck, so a KYTC bridge inspector has been dispatched to check the joint.
The repairs could take up to 3 to 4 hours.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
The only alternate route is through southern Illinois and to cross into Kentucky via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah.
