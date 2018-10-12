SEMO Dean of Students issues ‘Jungle Juice’ warning ahead of homecoming

SEMO Dean of Students issues ‘Jungle Juice’ warning ahead of homecoming
The SEMO Dean of Students issues a safety warning about alcoholic punches served at parties, such as Jungle Juice.
By Marsha Heller | October 12, 2018 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:04 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In a letter to students before homecoming festivities, the Southeast Missouri State University Dean of Students issues a safety warning about punches served at some parties made with hard liquor, such as Jungle Juice, Trash Can Punch and other open sources drinks.

In the letter the Dean states that students need to be aware ‘of the strong relationship between alcohol use and sexual violence' and that ‘those who choose to serve open source of alcohol at parties do not always have your health and safety in mind’.

The SEMO Dean of Students issues a safety warning about alcoholic punches served at parties, such as Jungle Juice. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University/Dean of Students)
The SEMO Dean of Students issues a safety warning about alcoholic punches served at parties, such as Jungle Juice. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University/Dean of Students) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University/Dean of Students)

The Dean’s letter advises students to keep the following in mind if they attend parties, gatherings on on-campus and when they are out in the Cape Girardeau community:

  1. If you choose to drink at a party, open your own beer or wine cooler.  Do not trust a stranger or acquaintance to pour your drink.
  2. If you choose to drink at a party, beer and wine (in moderation) are a much safer alternative to hard liquor and jungle juice.
  3. A cup of jungle juice can equate to 4-5 drinks. Someone at the party may have set out that jungle juice with other things in mind. Some men use jungle juice to sexually assault women. 
  4. Despite commonly held beliefs, national data shows that most college students choose to drink moderately or not at all.

The Dean of Students also included the following safety links and contact information in the letter:

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.