SEMO Dean of Students issues ‘Jungle Juice’ warning ahead of homecoming

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In a letter to students before homecoming festivities, the Southeast Missouri State University Dean of Students issues a safety warning about punches served at some parties made with hard liquor, such as Jungle Juice, Trash Can Punch and other open sources drinks.
In the letter the Dean states that students need to be aware ‘of the strong relationship between alcohol use and sexual violence' and that ‘those who choose to serve open source of alcohol at parties do not always have your health and safety in mind’.
The Dean’s letter advises students to keep the following in mind if they attend parties, gatherings on on-campus and when they are out in the Cape Girardeau community:
- If you choose to drink at a party, open your own beer or wine cooler. Do not trust a stranger or acquaintance to pour your drink.
- If you choose to drink at a party, beer and wine (in moderation) are a much safer alternative to hard liquor and jungle juice.
- A cup of jungle juice can equate to 4-5 drinks. Someone at the party may have set out that jungle juice with other things in mind. Some men use jungle juice to sexually assault women.
- Despite commonly held beliefs, national data shows that most college students choose to drink moderately or not at all.
The Dean of Students also included the following safety links and contact information in the letter:
- Sexual Violence Policies & Prevention
- Southeast STEP UP! Bystander Intervention Program
- Southeast’s Good Samaritan Guidelines
- University Police at 573-651-2215
- Dean of Students at 573-651-2524
- Office of Student Conduct at 573-651-2264
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.