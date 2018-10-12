Reynolds Co., MO escaped inmate back in custody

An escaped inmate is back in custody in Reynolds County, Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2018 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 3:43 PM

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Reynolds County, Missouri escaped inmate is back in custody.

According to Sheriff Tom Stout, the inmate, 37-year-old Adrian Keith Smith, escaped around 7:15-7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 12.

Sheriff Stout said while investigating, they found Smith about two hours later hiding in a rental storage unit about a quarter-mile from the jail.

Smith was in jail on drug charges. He’s now facing an additional charge of escaping custody.

