Reynolds Co., MO escaped inmate back in custody

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Reynolds County, Missouri escaped inmate is back in custody.
According to Sheriff Tom Stout, the inmate, 37-year-old Adrian Keith Smith, escaped around 7:15-7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 12.
Sheriff Stout said while investigating, they found Smith about two hours later hiding in a rental storage unit about a quarter-mile from the jail.
Smith was in jail on drug charges. He’s now facing an additional charge of escaping custody.
