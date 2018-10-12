Real estate auction set on delinquent properties in Pulaski Co., IL

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office is accepting sealed bids on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2014 and prior real estate taxes.
The County, as Trustee is offering approximately 158 items through a sealed bid auction sale. The required minimum bid is $648.00 per item.
All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before the close of business on Nov. 2, 2018.
Sealed bids must be submitted to the Pulaski County Courthouse located at 500 Illinois Ave., Mound City, Illinois 62963.
Bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office or here.
For more information contact the Auction Sale Department of the Pulaski County Tax Agent’s Office at 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The County, as Trustee hopes that the new owners will both maintain the property, keep the real estate taxes paid, and that the once abandoned properties will improve the appearance and value of the neighborhood and adjoining properties.
