Officials respond to deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi Co.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Officials responded to a deadly crash on I-57 on Thursday, Oct. 11.
According to Sgt. Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash involved a commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles.
Interstate 57 at mile marker 17.2 was closed for a short time, but it has now reopened.
Charleston DPS, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
