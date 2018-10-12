MO Secretary of State promotes Safe at Home program

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Safe at Home address confidentiality program kicks off during October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is promoting his office’s program that was created in 2007.
“Participants in the Safe at Home program have often had their lives uprooted by fear,” Ashcroft said. “For 11 years, Safe at Home has helped to protect them from the threats they face every day. Our office remains dedicated to protecting survivors of abuse and advocating on their behalf.”
According to Ashcroft’s office, the program was a way to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, human trafficking or stalking to stay safe. To do so, the secretary of state’s office provides a substitute address for survivors to use when they make new public records as well as an option to forward mail to a separate address.
The program was expanded this year with protections for victims of any crime who fear for their safety and expanded protection for anyone living with the victim. Protection was also increased for participants in a custody trial and strengthened protection for participants trying to relocate a child.
According to Ashcroft’s office, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this time is used to learn about domestic violence, promote laws, policies and programs to help survivors.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.