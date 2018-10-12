Gov. Parson signs executive order creating Bicentennial Commission

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Friday to create a Bicentennial Commission. (Source: Office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson)
By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2018 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:42 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Friday morning, October 12 creating a Bicentennial Commission.

The commission will aid the State Historical Society of Missouri as it implements the commemoration of Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial.

During the 2018 legislative session, the General Assembly gave funds to the society to help. After signing the order, Gov. Parson talked about the importance of this commission and celebrating the state’s history.

“With the bicentennial a few years away, it is imperative that we create a commission to help with the progress for the upcoming commemoration. Missouri has a rich history and diverse heritage that deserves a proper celebration. I know the commission, along with everyone involved, will provide a milestone that every Missourian can be proud of.”
Gov. Mike Parson

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard will present the Society with a ceremonial copy of the executive order on Friday night at its annual dinner.

The Historical Society will collaborate with the Missouri Bicentennial Alliance in developing plans for the big event.

