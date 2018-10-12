Former Cape Girardeau Co. judge dies, was first woman lawyer to serve as judge in MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A former Cape Girardeau County judge and the first woman lawyer selected as judge in Missouri passed away.
Marybelle Dailey Mueller, of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, October 10. She was a retired Associate Circuit Judge of Cape Girardeau County.
Mueller was born on September 16, 1927 in Chillicothe, Mo.
According to her obituary, she was first appointed as a judge in 1955 and was the first woman lawyer selected as a judge in the state of Missouri. She served 27 years as an active judge and for four more years as a senior judge under the direction of the Missouri Supreme Court.
At the time of her retirement in 1995, she was the only woman judge in southeast Missouri.
