First Alert Friday Outlook

The forecast for the next several days continues to look quite cool and, at times, a bit wet and dreary. Our first weather system will be moving in from the west today and moving out overnight....bringing clouds and some mainly light rain. While we are not expecting any heavy rainfall, patchy light rain should move across the region mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours….gradually weakening as it moves from northwest to southeast. Temps will become steady or even fall as the clouds and rain move in….so ‘highs’ in some areas may occur late this morning. This evening is looking damp and chilly, with rain gradually decreasing from west to east. Later tonight partial clearing will lead to falling temps and maybe some fog developing….especially after midnight.