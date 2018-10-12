First Alert Friday Outlook

The forecast for the next several days continues to look quite cool and, at times, a bit wet and dreary. Our first weather system will be moving in from the west today and moving out overnight....bringing clouds and some mainly light rain. While we are not expecting any heavy rainfall, patchy light rain should move across the region mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours….gradually weakening as it moves from northwest to southeast. Temps will become steady or even fall as the clouds and rain move in….so ‘highs’ in some areas may occur late this morning. This evening is looking damp and chilly, with rain gradually decreasing from west to east. Later tonight partial clearing will lead to falling temps and maybe some fog developing….especially after midnight.
On and off wet weather is expected over the next few days. Saturday is looking dry….though it may be tough to shake the low clouds. But overall Saturday should be the nicest day of the weekend. By Saturday night into Sunday another shot of cool rain will be moving through….followed by an even colder rainfall event on Monday! Finally we should see a dry and gradually warming pattern as we go through the rest of next week….with the Tuesday thru Friday period looking much nicer.
