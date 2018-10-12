Deadly crash in Graves Co., KY kills 1 woman

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On the afternoon of Oct. 11 around 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to the area of KY 348 and KY 450, just west of Symsonia, for a single vehicle collision with injuries.
Deputies reported finding a 2004 Hyundai off of the roadway in a wooded area. The vehicle collided with several trees with the driver’s side door and the front of the vehicle.
According to deputies the operator was identified as a 41-year-old of McCracken County. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
The collision is still being investigated.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County Fire & EMS, the Symsonia Fire Department, the North Graves County Fire Department, the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
