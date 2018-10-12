Cool Morning, Clouds and Rain on the Way

A chilly morning with our northern counties in the mid 30s and the low 40s heading into our southern counties, but luckily the winds are lighter today. We will only see sun for a short time this morning before clouds start to move in and increase from west to east. Light rain will occur during the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The first half of the weekend will be dry with high pressure in control, but on Sunday low pressure from Sergio will bring rain on Sunday and part of Monday. Areas along the Mississippi river from Cape Girardeau north may have flooding issues as heavy rain in the past is moving south causing the river to reach flood levels. Next week Tuesday and Wednesday morning temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s for some northern counties which could cause frost.
