Chilly weekend, with rain at times

Good Friday evening. Its a chilly, damp night across the Heartland. Scattered showers will continue to push across the area tonight and push out of the area through the late overnight hours. It will be cold early tomorrow. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. There will be some sunshine early on Saturday, but clouds will move back in through the day. Scattered showers will push back into the Heartland by the afternoon and evening hours. Rain sticks with the Heartland for much of Sunday and Monday too.