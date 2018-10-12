Child with autism dragged down school hallway, video shows

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A mother in Lexington said her child with autism had cuts and bruises across his upper body when he returned from school, LEX18 reports.
Newly released surveillance video showed the boy being dragged through a school hallway by a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department nurse and a teacher.
Jo Grayson said her son, 11-year-old Thatcher, had a long day on Sept. 14. Thatcher is a student at Tates Creek Middle School. He has autism and is mostly non-verbal. Thatcher also has epilepsy, celiac disease and hypermobility, LEX 18 reports.
That Friday started with speech therapy and community-based instruction--all before he got on the bus to school.
Grayson said from there, things went downhill quickly.
A video, provided by Grayson, appears to show a boy refusing to get up. Then the boy and his service dog are picked up and dragged down a long hallway.
Jo wasn’t aware of what happened until later, when she saw the marks and cuts on his body, because of Thatcher’s communication difficulties.
“My son was having a meltdown. He refused to get up off the gym floor, and a teacher and a school nurse dragged him down a hallway until they could get him to the resource classroom,” Grayson told LEX 18. “The teacher had messaged me that they had to pick him off of the gym floor earlier in the day. But she did not say that he was dragged down the hallway.”
The Fayette County School System released this statement: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and take any and all reports of this nature seriously. While we cannot discuss individual personnel matters, we can say that in a situation involving these types of allegations, we would make a report to the cabinet for health and family services and place the employee involved on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.”
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released a statement regarding the school health nurse allegedly involved, “A school health nurse has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. We continue to work with Fayette County Public Schools to investigate the matter. We cannot comment further at this time.”
